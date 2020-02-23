|
LEWIS, William "Bill" 84, passed away February 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, following a lengthy illness. Bill was a devoted husband, a loving dad and an adoring grandpa. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Judy, his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, one great grandson and a multitude of wonderful friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife of over 30 years, his parents and two siblings. Bill proudly served in the US Air Force for 30 years, retiring as a CMSgt. His career started in the Air Force Band then transferring into AFLC where he became a computer programmer. He also worked for five General Officers. He ended his career as a Program Manager in the Air Force Systems Command where he worked on building the B-2 Bomber and the F-15 and F-16 Fighter planes. During that time, he also earned a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and a master's degree. After retirement, he continued his career for an additional 20 years working for an engineering and technology solutions company. Bill loved playing music. He started playing trumpet when he was just 6 years old. He also played the drums, piano and sang. He started his own band when he was 10 and continued playing for the next 60 years. He was an Eagle Scout and earned numerous other awards throughout his lifetime. Bill loved life and never knew a stranger. His positive outlook, sense of humor and energetic presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A private memorial honoring Bill is pending.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020