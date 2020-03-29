|
LEWIS, William "Bill" Age 69 of Centerville, OH passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2020. Bill was born in Red Oak, IA to George and Jane Lewis and spent his childhood in Elliott, IA. He graduated from Griswold High School and The University of Iowa where he studied Political Science. He was a Captain in the Army and obtained a Masters Degree in International Relations at San Jose State University while based in Northern California. He was a successful Director of Global Supplier Management who was a pioneer in the Outsourcing/Offshoring movement for a large part of his business career. Bill enjoyed reading, traveling, art, international cuisine and baking. He was great at fixing and building things and often went above and beyond on school projects with his kids. His cinnamon rolls and Uncle Billy's cookies were famous and shipped all over the world to friends and family. He was well liked and respected by business colleagues and friends, everybody loved him. Bill was the kind of guy who made sure no co workers or friends were alone on Thanksgiving and loved to cook for and host groups of people. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and George Lewis; and by brothers Bob, Jim and Jon Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Maria Rocel Lewis; daughter, Jill (Pat) Bryson; sons, Grant (Shannon) Lewis, and Max Lewis; grandchildren, Wesley, Reese, Maren and Archer; sisters, Patricia Light and Peggy Ponder; and a niece, Moriah Williams. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Online condolences may be directed to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020