LINDEMAN, William E.
80, of New Carlisle passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born June 9, 1940, in Sciotoville, Ohio, to the late William & Olive Lindeman. He retired with 35 years of service at General
Motors. Bill was also a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Donna (Hecathorn) Lindeman; daughters, Deborah Measel, Melissa (Anthony) Dawson & Amanda (Michael) Brust; sister Sally Lindeman; six grandchildren & other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley
Funeral Home in New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com