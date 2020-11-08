1/1
William LINDEMAN
1940 - 2020
LINDEMAN, William E.

80, of New Carlisle passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born June 9, 1940, in Sciotoville, Ohio, to the late William & Olive Lindeman. He retired with 35 years of service at General

Motors. Bill was also a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Donna (Hecathorn) Lindeman; daughters, Deborah Measel, Melissa (Anthony) Dawson & Amanda (Michael) Brust; sister Sally Lindeman; six grandchildren & other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley

Funeral Home in New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
