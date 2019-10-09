Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
William LOGAN Jr.


1967 - 2019
William LOGAN Jr. Obituary
LOGAN Jr., William "Bill" Age 52 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on October 5, 2019 at the Laurels of Middletown. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 29, 1967 the son of William and Martha Sue (Phelps) Logan. Bill had worked in interior wood trim design, remodeling hotels. Survivors include his mother, Sue Stewart; a son William Logan III; a stepson, Christian Lopez; two sisters, Michelle (Tom) Becker and Melisa Moehl (Joe Pleska); an Aunt, Illa Daugherty; Nieces, Monika Moehl-Cherry, Rayven McCoy, Faith and Hope Becker, and Amber Spicer; Nephew's, Jayven McCoy and Shaun Becker; Cousin's Lynne Barnes and children Erika and Ryan Barnes; David Daugherty and family. He was preceded in death by his father in 1973; Sister Darla Stewart Harville, Uncle James Daugherty and grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, October 11th in the Zettler Funeral Home 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Chaplain Jay Galle officiating followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Avalon Hospice, 4010 Executive Park Dr., Suite 210, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 9, 2019
