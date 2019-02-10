LYNCH, William "Bill" Passed away Jan. 26, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio after a brief illness. Bill was born in Detroit, MI on Jan. 3, 1930 to Roy and Emily (Paterson) Lynch. He graduated high school in 1948 from St. John's Military Academy in Delafield, WI. He graduated from Purdue University in 1952 and was drafted into the U.S. Army. After his service in the Army, he came to Dayton, OH and began his career at Inland Division of General Motors, where he met his future bride, Lois Dabbelt. The couple was married on Feb.9, 1957. He advanced to Senior Project Engineer during his career at GM. Upon his retirement in 1987, Bill and Lois set out to fulfill their travel goals. He is survived by his wife, Lois, sons William Jr.(Cece) and James(Beverly), daughters Betsey, Barbara(Michael Hoover), and Kathleen(Kevin O'Mahoney). He enjoyed spending time with his 6 grandchildren, Cory, Katherine, Kevin, Patrick, Sean, and Colleen. As he has donated his body to Wright State University, a memorial mass will be held on Feb. 16, 2019 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH. Visitation starts at 10AM with the service commencing at 11AM. Lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: SJNMA, 1101 Genesee St., Delafield, WI 53018, Attn: Development Office. We will always remember Bill as a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Rest in Peace. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary