MARCUM, William "Ed" Age 89, of Eaton, OH passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born July 17, 1930 in Newport, KY to the late Miles and Lillie Green (McIntosh) Marcum. Ed worked at Delco Products (division of General Motors), retiring in 1980 after 34 years of service. He then co-owned and operated L&M Painting for several years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing pool and cards. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Melvin Marcum and Gay Marcum; and sister Wanda French. He is survived by his children: Alene (David) Heindl of West Alexandria, Mike Marcum of Eaton, Larry Marcum of Verona, Lynda (Mike) Dyer of Eaton, Connie (Jeff) Adkins of West Palm Beach, FL, Patricia (David) Johnson of Charlotte, NC, Jeff Marcum of Eaton and Kimberly (Brian) Null of Eaton; 22 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Lowell Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020