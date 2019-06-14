McCABE, William C. "Bill" Age 82 of Huber Heights, passed away June 6, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1936 in Dayton to the late James and Dorothy (Schnider) McCabe. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Bob; sister, Gail Collins and beloved Jan Stevens. He is survived by his son, Mark McCabe; grandchild, Chloe; sister, Joyce Musick and many nieces and nephews. Bill attended Vandalia Butler, class of 1954. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Navy. Bill worked and retired from Chrysler here in Dayton. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and auto racing. A viewing will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. A memorial service will begin at 1:30 PM on Monday, June 17 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Bill or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary