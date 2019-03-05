Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCollum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McCollum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William McCollum Obituary
McCOLLUM, William R. "Bill" 76 of Springfield, died Friday, March 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents William and Olive Gray, parents Russell and Evelyn McCollum, and sister Sharon Vernon. Survived by his wife of 50 years Jean (Kilgore), son Russell T. (Elizabeth) McCollum of Urbana OH, daughters Evelyn F. McCollum of Bradford, OH, Tanya (Gary) Mercer of Springfield, OH, brother John A. McCollum of Springfield, OH, sister Jean Wolverton of Columbus, OH, a very special aunt Shirley Landis of Springfield, OH, 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bill retired from International Harvester in 1999 after 40 years as a tool and die maker. Longtime member of Free Masons. Enjoyed family vacations each year in Canada, navigated the Great Lakes using charts. He was an avid fisherman and deeply loved his family. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now