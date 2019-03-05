|
McCOLLUM, William R. "Bill" 76 of Springfield, died Friday, March 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents William and Olive Gray, parents Russell and Evelyn McCollum, and sister Sharon Vernon. Survived by his wife of 50 years Jean (Kilgore), son Russell T. (Elizabeth) McCollum of Urbana OH, daughters Evelyn F. McCollum of Bradford, OH, Tanya (Gary) Mercer of Springfield, OH, brother John A. McCollum of Springfield, OH, sister Jean Wolverton of Columbus, OH, a very special aunt Shirley Landis of Springfield, OH, 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bill retired from International Harvester in 1999 after 40 years as a tool and die maker. Longtime member of Free Masons. Enjoyed family vacations each year in Canada, navigated the Great Lakes using charts. He was an avid fisherman and deeply loved his family. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2019