William McCORRY Jr.
1938 - 2020
McCORRY, Jr., William F. Age 82, of Dayton, passed away August 28, 2020, at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born in Dayton, OH, on January 20, 1938, the son of the late William F., Sr. and Willa Mae (Mclemore) McCorry. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Zelma McCorry; grandparents, John and Susie Purdue. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sein (William) Davis, Angela McCorry and William F. (Sabine) McCorry III; grandchildren, Devin Davis, Dedra (De'Andre) Artis and William F. McCorry, IV.; great-grandchild, Soloman Davis; siblings, Peggy, Vickie, Teresa, Lisa, Jerome, Eric and Mark; special niece & nephew, Valecia (Guy) Roberson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. William attended Roosevelt High School. He served his country proudly in the Air Force. He was a member of Wayman A.M.E Church, the AMVETS and the American Legion. William enjoyed reading, listening to music, singing and fishing. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, with Pastor Gerald A. Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday at the Funeral Home from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm. Interment will be held privately at Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. To share a message or special memory with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
SEP
8
Interment
Dayton National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
