William McCRAY

McCRAY, William Michael Age 76, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mr. McCray was a veteran of the US Army, owner of McCray Commercial Cleaning Service and loved to tinker on cars. Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Garnet McCray; children, Billie Sue and Mark Clemmer, Jatana and William Wallace, Mary and Tim Stalder, Jeffery (Jim Vawter) Foster, Jim and Kitty Foster, Joel and Barb Foster; 12 grandchildren and numerous dear friends. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bill's life will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. with services at 3 p.m. at the SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458.



