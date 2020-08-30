McGUIRE, Sr., William Russell "Russ" Age 79, of Waynesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 26, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio. Russ was a retired HVAC Supervisor for Elder Beerman with over 30 years of service, and a member of the Springboro Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his mother Beulah (Cox) McGuire. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Judith A. (Franer) McGuire; 4 children, Russell McGuire, Jr. and wife, Tonya, Stacy Elizabeth Roten, Larry McGuire and wife, Melissa, & Patrick McGuire and wife, Heather; his father, Wallace McGuire; brother, Jerry McGuire; 6 grandchildren, Andrew Fogle, Connery McGuire, Caitlyn Kelly and husband, Patrick, Cian McGuire, Killian McGuire and Maddie Jacobs and husband, Jim; sister-in-law, Susie Fox and husband, Eddie; brother-in-law, Joe Franer & Tonya Stivers; nieces & nephews, Kelly McGuire Brady and husband, Scott, Kerry Beggs and husband, Luke, Sean Hopkins and wife, Brittany, Joey Franer and Shelly Marie & Lauren Elizabeth Franer, best friend, Tom Gentry as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Cornelious Hancock officiating. Burial Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Tuesday at the funeral home. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com
. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Russ McGuire, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.