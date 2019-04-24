Home

William McHargue Obituary
MCHARGUE, William R. "Bill" Age 86 of Dayton, went on to Glory on April 22, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1932 in Pine Hill, KY to the late Joseph and Reva (Renner) McHargue. In addition parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Dori; second wife, Helen; son, Russell DeWayne; daughter, Donna Crystal and brother, Donald McHargue . He is survived by his daughter, Sherry McHargue-Guy; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren;1 great great-grandson; siblings, Ruth (Jerry) Carey and Denver (Florence) McHargue; beloved four legged buddy, Lilly and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bill worked for 29 years as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of OKI, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Bluegrass Association. Family will receive friends from 12 PM to 1 PM on April 25, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will follow the service at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. To share a memory of Bill or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
