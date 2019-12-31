|
MCINTIRE, William David "Bill" Age 77, of Medway passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born March 1st, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio the son of William Robert and Mildred Mae (Mitman) McIntire. Bill was a descendant of Revolutionary War veteran, William D. McIntire of Scotland, who was also an early settler of Clark County. Bill- graduated from Springfield High School in 1960. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the United States Army with the NSA. Bill retired from Wright State University in 2013 from the Geology department where he was a field engineer. Bill was an avid car racer and mechanic. He was passionate about photography. He was a talented musician who played in dance bands and the 44th OVI Civil War Band. Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret (Bailey) McIntire; his children: Andrea (Tim) Mead of Montana; Bill McIntire and spouse Erin Langenkamp and a grandson, Tyler Langenkamp of Troy; several in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor Frank James officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 31, 2019