Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
William MEYER


1944 - 2019
MEYER, William Steven 75, of Franklin Township, passed peacefully at his residence Sunday evening. He was born in Cincinnati on March 7, 1944 to parents, William and Ruth Elaine (Niblack) Meyer. Steve had worked for GM Delphi, retiring in 2006 after 31 years. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard during Vietnam. Big Steve loved sports and was an avid sportsfan and former athlete. He holds the record at Lakota East for longest kick-off return. He immersed himself in Hunter Knothole (HYRA) and Franklin Pee Wee Football, was former president of Fenwick Athletic Booster Club and coached Girls Softball at Fenwick for 2 years. Many considered him a second father. He always gave his best graciously. Steve was tough but fair and loyal to his family who will miss him greatly. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Marie (Combs) Meyer; sons, William Patrick (Heidi) Meyer & Steven Christopher (Christine Leigh) Meyer; daughter, Holly (Chuck) Fedders; grandchildren, William Jacob Meyer, Sullivan Adam Meyer, Macklin Patrick Meyer, Daniel William Tank Fedders & Tia Mae Fedders; brother, Michael (Anita) Meyer; and sister, Marilyn Meyer. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Private family interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Teddy Parrella Foundation Fund, c/o Bishop Fenwick High School Development Office, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 2, 2019
