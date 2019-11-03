|
MILLER, William E. Age 83, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 5th, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Kenneth and Thelma (Hadsell) Miller. Bill graduated from Catholic Central High School. He retired from Navistar after 42 years where he was the Local 402 Union welfare director. He loved to golf at Locust Golf Course and was an avid bowler. He is survived by his children: Sherry (Gary Cost) Blanton of Springfield, William (Mary) Miller of Akron, Barbara (James Tirey) Greer of Springfield, Jon (Lisa) Dewitt of Springfield, Patrick (Lora) Miller of Springfield and Michael (Kelley) Miller of Springfield; five step-children all of Springfield; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lillian Ann Miller; two brothers, Kenneth Miller and George Miller. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. A special thank you to the staff at Oakwood Village for their excellent care of William. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019