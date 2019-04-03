|
MILTON, Jr., William Age 86, born October 21, 1932 in Uniontown, AL, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He served as a military policeman in the U. S. Army, Korean War. He retired from Ohio Bell as a member of the Foreman's Club of Dayton and the secretary of the Credit Union, and was a longtime member of the Harmony Lodge of Dayton. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Amanda Milton; wife of 47 years, Daisy Milton; stepmother, Rebecca Milton; brothers, Joe and Willie Milton. Survived by brothers, Robert and Solomon Milton; sister, Juanita Johnson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 am Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019