House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
William MILTON Jr.

William MILTON Jr. Obituary
MILTON, Jr., William Age 86, born October 21, 1932 in Uniontown, AL, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He served as a military policeman in the U. S. Army, Korean War. He retired from Ohio Bell as a member of the Foreman's Club of Dayton and the secretary of the Credit Union, and was a longtime member of the Harmony Lodge of Dayton. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Amanda Milton; wife of 47 years, Daisy Milton; stepmother, Rebecca Milton; brothers, Joe and Willie Milton. Survived by brothers, Robert and Solomon Milton; sister, Juanita Johnson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 am Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
