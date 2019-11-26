|
|
MOBLEY, William Harry Age 94, of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Suites of Walnut Creek. He was born September 4, 1925 in Ohio. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Rhoda Catherine (Peter) Mobley. =William is survived by his son, Paul E. Mobley as well as numerous family and friends. Bill attended Miamisburg City Schools and specialized as a mechanical draftsman in satellite and Ham Radio communications. Bill retired from RL Drake after many years of dedicated employment. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, West Carrollton. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed tinkering with televisions and other electronic communication devices. He was dedicated to maintaining his home and caring for his family. Family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, KETTERING. Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 also at the funeral home and conclude with procession to David's Cemetery, Kettering. Memorial contributions may be made to at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Written condolences may be forward to the family by visiting Bill's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019