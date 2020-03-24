Home

MOLAND, William W. 88, died March 19th at after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Janet Robinson Moland, son Matthew Sutton (Chrisy) and grandson Gage; daughters, Karen Sargus (Larry) and Cheryl Struble (Steve), granddaughters Stephanie and Christina and one great-grandchild. Bill was born in Akron, Ohio, son of Milton and Mary Moland. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace University, was a member of the basketball team and Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He obtained CPA and Law degrees from The Ohio State University and retired from Bank One as VP of the Trust Dept. Bill was an avid golfer and traveler and was particularly pleased to win a new car with a hole in one during tournament play for The Gift of Life Fund. Please watch future obituaries for the date of a celebration of Bill's life.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
