|
|
MOORE, William Isaac 78, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1941, in Ewing, Virginia, the son of the late Thomas S. and Rosie (Scott) Moore. Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend, his wife of 56 years, Doris Jane Moore in May of 2018. He loved playing gospel music on his guitar, fishing and spending time with his family. He also was skilled at small engine repair, helping friends, family and neighbors with their many maintenance needs. He is survived by his children: Tracy (Tim) Marcum, Carmela (Phil) Bowers, William Craig (Jodi) Moore, Nathan Moore, and Amber Moore; eight grandchildren: Tabitha Moore, Travis Wagner, Thomas (Bethany) Wagner, Holly (Adam) Smith, Jacob Moore, Shelbi Moore, Kohl Moore and Austin (Katie) Bowers; seven great grandchildren: Aiden Wagner, Ashton, Haylee, and Emma Wagner, Wyatt Smith, Amelia and Emery Bowers; three sisters: Mae Pelfrey, Naomi Davis and Dorothy Daniels; and brother, Willard (Brenda) Moore; and lifelong friend, Jim Evilsizor. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Mary Jane Muncy, Ruby Minton, Clifford Moore, Lee Moore, Charlie Moore, Jimmy Moore and Shirley Moore. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 29th from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Elzie Moore officiating. Visitation will also be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 27, 2019