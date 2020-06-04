MOORE, William E. Age 57, of Middletown, passed away May 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 29, 1962 in Middletown, Ohio, and lived here most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Grenada Conflict. He was employed as a Journeyman-Electrician for 35 years. William attended the Oasis Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, and motocross in his younger days. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his father, James Edward Moore; his step-father, Roscoe Riddell; and one sister, Cynthia Ann Newman. He is survived by one daughter, Shelby Moore; three grandchildren, Sophia, Carter and Olivia; his mother, Pearl Riddell; one brother, Bill J. Moore; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a time of greeting for family and friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. His final resting place will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.