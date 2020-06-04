William MOORE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, William E. Age 57, of Middletown, passed away May 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 29, 1962 in Middletown, Ohio, and lived here most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Grenada Conflict. He was employed as a Journeyman-Electrician for 35 years. William attended the Oasis Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, and motocross in his younger days. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his father, James Edward Moore; his step-father, Roscoe Riddell; and one sister, Cynthia Ann Newman. He is survived by one daughter, Shelby Moore; three grandchildren, Sophia, Carter and Olivia; his mother, Pearl Riddell; one brother, Bill J. Moore; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a time of greeting for family and friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. His final resting place will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved