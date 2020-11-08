1/1
William MORTON
MORTON, William,

(Lt. Colonel Ret. USAF)

More commonly known as

"Col" has peacefully left this world in God's loving hands to be joined again with his loving wife, mother, father, brothers and sister. The "Col" enlisted in the military when he received notice from his mother he was being drafted. He said he was not going to be drafted, he went and enlisted. Col enlisted in the Army Air Corp, that was later renamed to the United States Air Force. He was an Upper Turret Operator of a B-24 Liberator in Germany. During his time in the Korean and Vietnam wars, he was a Squadron Commander, piloting an OV-10. He had a genuine love for flying and this was the perfect career choice for him. Col was in Pearl Harbor when the attack by the Japanese occurred and during that time he was a Fighter Pilot flying an F-86. The Col served in WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War. While in the Air Force, he also invented the helmet liner in the flight

helmets. He was a very intelligent, smart, creative man, who had many patents on his inventions. Col was loved by everyone he knew and those closest to him. His leaving left a hole in our hearts, he will be greatly missed. God speed Col, May your last flight home be the grandest flight of all. Private

family services. To share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
