MULLINS, William R. Age 80, passed away on March 16, 2019. Bill was born in Dayton, OH to the late William D. and Dorothy (Wright) Mullins. Bill honorably served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and the Ohio National Guard. As a member of the ROTC at University of Dayton he was Commander, Pershing Rifles. Bill attended Virginia Military Institute and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton. He was Chief Executive Officer of Mullins Rubber Products and founder of Mullins International and BMC. Bill was past president of the Boy Scouts of America, Miami Valley Council; a Junior Achievement company sponsor, and was voted Dayton Entrepreneur of the year for 1995. Preceded in death by his brother, Richard Mullins; sister, Linda (Willie) Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Becraft Mullins; daughters, Leslie and Elise Mullins; son, William R. (Karen) Mullins, Jr.; grandchildren, Edward and Joseph Young, William R. Mullins III, Katelyn Mullins; brothers, Dennis (Lyn) Mullins, Douglas (Garry Payne) Mullins; sister-in-law, Gay Mullins and several nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, OH. A second visitation will be held from 11-12 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the funeral home with the service at 12 noon. In memory of Bill, contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019