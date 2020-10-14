1/1
WILLIAM MUTHERT Jr.
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUTHERT, Jr., William F. William F. Muthert, Jr., 101, of Franklin Township, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Middletown on December 6, 1918, to parents, William F. Sr. and Bertha I. (Holden) Muthert. William worked as a crane operator for Armco Steel Corp for 38 years. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, 25th Special Seebees and was past commander of the VFW Post 3809 Middletown. William was a member of Holy Family Parish. Mr. Muthert is survived by his son, Patrick (Carolyn) Muthert; daughters, Kathy (Herman) Wolfe, Gloria Muthert, Dottie Muthert & Pattie Fueston; six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen E. (Whitley) Muthert; parents; brothers, Robert (Theresa) & Urban; sisters, Edith, Mary Ellen & Mildred; son-in-law, Donnie Fueston; and special cousin, Genevieve Hughes. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 at the church. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved