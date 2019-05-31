Home

Kindred Funeral Home
MYERS Jr., William G. Age 63 of West Alexandria, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had worked for many years at R.C.F. Properties. He enjoyed baseball, working on cars and watching the Cleveland Browns. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Sherry and Rick Dunwoodie of West Alexandria, brother and sister-in-law: Dennis and Karla Myers of Englewood, son: Shaun (Julie) Lindsey, grandchildren: Shaun and Haylie Myers, Riley and Madison Lindsey, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: William G. and Phyllis Jean (Brown) Myers Sr. and son: William G. Myers III. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Dallas King officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019
