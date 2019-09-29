|
|
MYERS, William On June 17, 2019 William "Bill" Michael Myers passed to another plane of existence, at the VA hospital in San Diego, California, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He was three month's shy of his 80th birthday. Bill was a veteran of the Marine Corps. After his service ended, he moved from his birth home of Dayton, Ohio to Los Angeles, California and took a job with North American Aviation where he worked for eleven years as a tool and die maker. During this time, he met and married his wife of 42 years, Virginia "Ginny" Elizabeth (Koehn) Myers. While working for North American, Bill was involved in the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space programs. He then went to work for Solar Turbines Company in San Diego, California. In 1974, Bill and Ginny moved back to Minneapolis, Montevideo and Pine Island in Minnesota, where they resided for many years in sunshine and snow. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and especially fishing with his father and brothers, and his kids and father-in-law. His wife Ginny preceded him in their final adventure together. He is also preceded in death by his parents James C. and Margaret M. Myers and his sister, Patricia (Myers) Case. Left to mourn him are his brothers James Patrick Myers and Joseph "Bud" Myers, his nephews/adopted sons Robert, Jay and Collin Anderson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Your memories and stories will be much appreciated by the family. You may call Bill's older brother, James Myers at (858) 754-7878; and/or younger brother, Bud Myers at (937) 671-1912, or contact his adopted son Jay Anderson at [email protected] You can also visit and share in his memorial online at www.forevermissed.com/william-michael-myers (portrait drawn by brother James Myers)
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019