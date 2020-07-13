1/1
William MYERS
1957 - 2020
MYERS, William F. William F. Myers, age 62, of Cincinnati, passed away at the Cincinnati VA hospital. He was born on December 7, 1957, in Hamilton, the son of the late Harry and Joan (Welsh) Myers Sr. William was a veteran of The United States Army. He is survived by four siblings, Dorothy (David) Mick, Harry Myers, Jr, Michael Myers, and James Myers. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in William's name to the Hoxworth Blood Center at www.hoxworth.org or Hoxworth Blood Center, 3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati 45267, or St Joseph Catholic Church at 171 Washington St., Hamilton 45011. The family would like to thank the Cincinnati VA Hospital staff for their compassionate care. William will be laid to rest at St Stephen's Cemetery in Hamilton at a later date. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
