NEAL, William Edward Was born March 11, 1938 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Frank and Nora Belle Neal. He survived by his wife of 57 years, Irene Betty Neal of Cincinnati, Ohio; a son, William F. Neal of Van Nuys, California, and two daughters, Jacqueline (Don) Adams of Alpharetta, Georgia and Lisa Lynn Neal of Van Nuys, California. He is also survived by a sister, Ruthier Williams, by his grandchildren, Shannon Simmons, Kimberly Green, Rachael Murphy, Joshua Murphy, Aleshia Adams, Calob Adams, Noah Neal, his great grandchild, Aidin Neal, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronald Neal and his sisters, Mary Esther Williams, Marie Neal Tyson, Lou Dorothy Neal, Dolly Poston, and Viola Holman. William owned R & W Donut Shop for many years. He worked at International Paper for 36 years in Hamilton, Ohio, where he retired. He departed this life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 81 years of age at his residence in Cincinnati, Ohio. He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age, his church membership remained at the First Baptist Church in Oxford, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 14 S. Beech Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on November 16, 2019 at 12 pm noon. The Reverend Terrance Cato is the Pastor, and Pastor Samuel Harris will officiate the service. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 27, 2019
