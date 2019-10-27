|
NEELEY, William Farrell Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Bill was born in Berea, Kentucky on May 17, 1938 to Charles Benjamin and Bessie (nee Peters) Burnette. Bill served in the Army for 3 years. On July 30, 1960, he married Ruby Fay Roberts. He worked as a meat cutter at the A&P then retired from Kroger Co. after 28 years as a truck driver. Bill enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports. Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruby Fay Neeley; his sons, Craig Aaron Neeley and Michael Anthony Neeley; his grandchildren, Shelby and Aaron Neeley; his great-granddughters, Ava and Annabell Schweri; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Lawrence, Lowell, Berlin, Bob, Ron, Eula, Beula, Thelma and Georgia. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 27, 2019