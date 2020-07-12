1/1
William NEISWONGER
NEISWONGER, William E. After a 32 year battle with Parkinson's Disease, "Sox," Age 74, of Brookville, earned his reward in heaven peacefully on July 10, 2020. Those mourning his loss on Earth include his wife of 53 years, Carol; daughter, Michelle (TJ) Loughman; son, Garret (Katie) Neiswonger; grandchildren, Nathan & Hailee Loughman, Eli, Max, & Ali Beth Neiswonger; sister, Sandy Spence, along with many other family and friends. Those celebrating his arrival to heaven include his parents, Bob & Jean Neiswonger, and in-laws, Dr. Vinton & Florence Young; brother-in-law, Sonny Spence and nephew, Jeff Shue. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to RockSteadyBoxing.org (A Parkinson's exercise program) or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
