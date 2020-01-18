|
NEPTUNE, William G. "Bill" Age 89 of Farmersville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Heartland of Miamisburg. He was born on March 5, 1930 in Farmersville, OH, the son of the late Oscar & Audrey (Gephart) Neptune. Mr. Neptune honorably served his country in the U.S. Army; a member of the Farmersville United Church of Christ. Bill was a photographer for over 30 years working for Priser's Studio in Brookville, and Osborne's Studio in Middletown, as well as a former employee of Groby's Garden Center. Preceded in death by his sister Cleo Erisman. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Alberta (Pease) Neptune, 4 children Rita (Mike) Doyle, Richard Neptune, Jane (Steve) Fox, Cynthia (Tim) Hadley, 2 sisters Marilyn Erisman, Marlene (Richard) Poeppelmeier, brother-in-law Jim Erisman, 7 grandchildren Casey (John) Wunderlich, Spencer Neptune, Parker Neptune, Katy Doyle (Justin Jaskiewicz), Kevin Fox, Morgan (Brad) Adkins, Dylan Hadley (Tori Van Horn), 2 great grandchildren Owen & Leo, as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Farmersville United Church of Christ with Pastor Susan Hartman officiating. Burial will follow at the Twin Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ( 1 hour prior to service) at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Farmersville United Church of Christ or to the Farmersville Fire & Rescue in Mr. Neptune's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020