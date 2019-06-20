|
|
NOLAN, Sr., William E. Age 86, beloved husband to Effie Mae Nolan, and father to Bill Jr., Linda Ruescher, Vicki McDaniel, Kathy Iron Necklace, Judy Montgomery, and Scott Nolan finished his earthly journey this past Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10-12pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, with a service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . For full obituary and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 20, 2019