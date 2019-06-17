O'BRIEN, William Clyde 81, of Camp Creek Road, Lucasville, Ohio went to be with his Heavenly Father at 10:57 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born January 21, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Oliver Clyde O'Brien and Linda (Looney) O'Brien. On March 19, 1958, he was united in marriage to Shirley Jean (Johnson) O'Brien, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jerald W. O'Brien and wife Palmoneda of Galloway, Ohio and David C. O'Brien and wife Beverly of Piketon, Ohio, a daughter, Pamela S. Kurtz and husband Steve of Urbana, Ohio, four grandchildren, Amanda O'Brien, Jessica (Josh) Salyers, Karlie (Kyle) Moore, and Kayla Fetty, and five great-grandchildren, Preston Dubiel, Mackenzie Salyers, Rhett Moore, Wesley Fetty, and Jacob Fetty. Bill was a member of the Camp Creek United Baptist Church, retired employee of International Harvester Local #402 and a farmer. His parents preceded Bill in death. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio with Elders Amos Moore, Therman Rigsby and Skip Stewart, officiating. Burial will follow in Howard Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 and from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the Boyer Funeral Home. www.boyerfuneral.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary