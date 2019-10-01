|
|
O'CONNOR, William J. 90, of Springfield, passed away September 29, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 30, 1928 in Lima, Ohio the son of William B. and Martha E. (Gerdeman) O'Connor. Bill was a United States Air Force veteran having served in the Koran Conflict. He was the Sr. Vice President for Credit Life Insurance Company for 28 years retiring in 1988. He founded the Matt Talbot House in 1994. The Matt Talbot House is a non profit corporation that provides an alcohol and drug free living environment for chemically dependent men. It is likewise accredited by the Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services to provide outpatient drug and alcohol treatment. He also served as a board member for the National Council for Drug and Alcohol Addiction. Survivors include his wife, Patricia; one son, Terence O'Connor, Springfield; five grandchildren, Kellie, Kacie, Kathleen, Maura and Nichole; four great grandchildren, Kaydence, Spencer, Kenleigh and Keegan Patrick; a daughter-in-law, Candyce O'Connor and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sons, Brian, Timothy and Mark O'Connor and two sisters Mary Jo Norton and Martha Jean O'Connell. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday in St. Teresa Catholic Church with Fr. Shawn Landenwitch officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Matt Talbot House, Inc.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019