OSBORNE, William J. Age 71 of New Lebanon, Ohio passed away peacefully at on April 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Isabelle Osborne, his sister Ruth Massingale and his brothers Larry and Ron Osborne. He is survived by his brother Ken Osborne of Eaton, Ohio, his wife of 41 years Martha Osborne, his son Clint "CJ" Osborne and his daughter Casey Osborne all of New Lebanon, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandson Cylis McNeal and granddaughters, Bailey White, Caelynn Watkins and Cayleigh Watkins and many more family members and friends. He graduated from Jefferson Twp High School in 1966. He then proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He worked for General Motors and Dmax and retired after 38 years of service. Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 5-7 PM at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Due to Coronavirus we will limit visitors to 10 people at a time. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 21st at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
