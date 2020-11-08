1/1
William PATTON
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATTON,

William Alexander "Bill"

78, of South Charleston, beloved husband and father, passed away November 5, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 30, 1942, in Lucasville, Ohio, the son of Hiram and Violet (Smith) Patton. Mr.

Patton was a devoted 40 year member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church where he had served as a trustee. He was a 1962 graduate of Southeastern High School. Bill had been a scout master for Troop 30 in South Charleston and had been employed at Gantner Screw Products. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara Jane (Junk) Patton; one loving son, Alexander William Patton; one brother, Edward (Lynn) Patton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in South Solon Cemetery with Pastor Cathy Kooser officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church or to the Madison Township EMS. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
South Solon Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved