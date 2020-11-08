78, of South Charleston, beloved husband and father, passed away November 5, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 30, 1942, in Lucasville, Ohio, the son of Hiram and Violet (Smith) Patton. Mr.Patton was a devoted 40 year member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church where he had served as a trustee. He was a 1962 graduate of Southeastern High School. Bill had been a scout master for Troop 30 in South Charleston and had been employed at Gantner Screw Products. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara Jane (Junk) Patton; one loving son, Alexander William Patton; one brother, Edward (Lynn) Patton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in South Solon Cemetery with Pastor Cathy Kooser officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church or to the Madison Township EMS. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



