PEACE, William Edgar "Bill" Age 76, passed away Aug. 4, 2019 in his home in Trenton, Ohio, after a short battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 10, 1943 in Taylor Town, Pennsylvania. Most of his career, he was a process engineer for Graber Industries home based in Atlanta GA., and in sales for NAPA Auto parts. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1960-62. Bill was a proud Mason of Lodge #180 in Middleton, Wisconsin, a member of AMVETS Post 71, and HOG Queen City Chapter both of Fairfield, Ohio. He loved motorcycles having many Indians, Gold Wings and Harleys over the years. Bill was passionate about music, especially big band and blues. He was known for his deep, Sinatra-like singing voice. Bill enjoyed entertaining residents at Berkley Square and Westover retirement communities in Hamilton and dancing with his wife at the Fraternal Order Orioles Nest in Middletown, where he made many friends. Bill leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Sue Gambrell-Peace. He is also survived by his daughter, Bethany (Thomas) Thorp and his grandson Ethan Thorp of Hinesville, GA; his daughter, Courtney Peace and her partner Dan Earnest, his granddaughter Caitlynn Gould and grandson Miles Earnest of Xenia, Ohio; Sue's daughters, Mandy Gambrell and Molly Gambrell and granddaughter Ceci Gill of Hamilton. He also leaves behind two sisters, Beck Jones Yaist of Girard, Ohio, and Careen Frame of Coxs Mills, WV. Per his wishes, Bill will be cremated, and no memorial service will be conducted. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7635 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. Thank you to the compassionate Hospice nurses who helped Sue care for Bill in his final days. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 6, 2019