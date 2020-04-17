|
PECK, William L. 92 of South Vienna, born on June 19, 1927, the son of the late Jesse and Lena (Tooker) Peck, was lifted to Heaven on April 14, 2020 to be reunited with family and friends that have gone before him. Many will remember him for his contagious laugh; the Clark County Fair's Produce Barn; flea marketing selling his gloves; lover of his garden; mushroom hunting; eating homemade fudge; and going to the China Buffet. Most of all his love for his family; what a huge teaser. Bill was an avid sports fan from playing baseball at Reid Middle School in 1942 where Reid won the County championship; basketball at Plattsburg High School where the team won the County championship in '45. His favorite team was the Cincinnati Reds. Bill coached several of his children and grandchildren in the art of pitching hardball and softball and was excited to see good results while coaching from the sidelines. Bill was in the Navy in '46 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. After the service, he worked at Western Auto for several years finishing his working years at the Elliot Company, Springfield City Schools, and Dole. Bill was also an auctioneer in Clark County for 20 years coming in 6th out of 300 competing in the State Fair Competition. He was a man of diverse talents, humor, and one that never met a stranger. Bill leaves behind a sister, Marylou (Ed) Walters, sister-in-law Bonnie (Bob) Reynolds; daughters Tonya (Bev) Kramer, Cheryl (Mike) Hurren, Anne Cunningham; sons, Larry (Jeannie) Murray and Terry Murray and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bill lost 3 children too early, Kent, Tamera (mother Marilyn Peck Hulsbeck) and Billy Peck (mother Winita Peck); brother Gene; and son-in-law Pat. Due to COVID-19 private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with the service streamed on the funeral home Facebook page at 3:00PM Saturday. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight 175 S Tuttle Rd Springfield, Ohio 45505. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 17, 2020