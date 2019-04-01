|
PELTZ, William Raymond Age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. Bill is survived by his daughter, Cortney L. Peltz and her fianc?, Clint Tellep of West Carrollton; son, Kyle W. Peltz of NY, NY; sister & brother-in-law, Bev & Roy Brandenberg of Huber Heights; niece, Cristy (Tim) Stoff; nephew, Roy Brandenberg, Jr; and Bill's companion, Donna Pena. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6-8 PM.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019