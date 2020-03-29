Home

William POTTER


1929 - 2020
William POTTER Obituary
POTTER, William M. "Mac" Age 90 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for NCR and later retired from Dayton Power and Light. Mac was a member of Basore Road Grace Brethren Church and was also a Amateur Radio Operator, K8YLZ. He is survived by his daughter: Teresa (Roger) Ross of CO, son: Jon (Nan) Potter of Vandalia, grandchildren: Jennifer (Brian) Moffatt, Rachael (Andrew) Toth, Dane (Kelsea) Potter, Joshua Potter, great grandchildren: Adalynn, Gabriella, James, sister: Bobbie Doris Roop, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth Mae (Hughes) Potter, parents: James and Cora (Duvall) Potter, 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately at Kindred Funeral Home. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens near Tipp City. A Public Memorial Service will be held a later date at Basore Road Grace Brethren Church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Basore Road Church or to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
