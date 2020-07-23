QUINN, William R. "Bill" At age 71, he lost his long battle with heart disease on July 14th, 2020. Preceded in death by his mom, Tressie; dad, William Quinn; and brothers, Jeff and Tim Quinn. Survived by his sisters, Sherry Roberts and Pam (Bill) Bryant; brother, Mike (Sharon) Quinn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a Vietnam veteran, and was awarded The Purple Heart. He loved sports, coaching softball with his great friend, Tracy Leis, fishing with his great friend, Jim Campbell, and hanging out with his great friend, Clyde. A beloved Browns fan, he will be missed. Bill donated his body to Wright State University. Private services will be held at a later date.



