RAGLAND, William "Bill" Age 66, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 31, 1952 to Roland Ragland and Minnie; both, of whom precede him in death. Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years; Karen Ragland; his five children; Jason (Tina) and Brian (Lori), Crissy (Matt) Snyder, Lindsey (Pat) McLean, Noel (Chelsea) Ragland and six grandchildren. He was a special uncle to nephew Elliott Dow. Next to his family Bill loved biking as often as possible and coming up with ways to make people smile. Bill worked for 45 years for the University of Dayton Research Institute. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 6 PM at Tobias Funeral Home 3970 Dayton Xenia Road Beavercreek, Ohio. The family will receive visitors from 5-6 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made out to "Radiology Gift Fund" Dr. Makramalla University Hall, Suite 100, 51 Goodman Drive Cincinnati, OH 45219 or Ocular Melanoma Foundation at wwwocularmelanoma.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Ragland family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary