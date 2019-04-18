Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
For more information about
William RAGLAND
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William RAGLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William RAGLAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William RAGLAND Obituary
RAGLAND, William "Bill" Age 66, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 31, 1952 to Roland Ragland and Minnie; both, of whom precede him in death. Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years; Karen Ragland; his five children; Jason (Tina) and Brian (Lori), Crissy (Matt) Snyder, Lindsey (Pat) McLean, Noel (Chelsea) Ragland and six grandchildren. He was a special uncle to nephew Elliott Dow. Next to his family Bill loved biking as often as possible and coming up with ways to make people smile. Bill worked for 45 years for the University of Dayton Research Institute. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 6 PM at Tobias Funeral Home 3970 Dayton Xenia Road Beavercreek, Ohio. The family will receive visitors from 5-6 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made out to "Radiology Gift Fund" Dr. Makramalla University Hall, Suite 100, 51 Goodman Drive Cincinnati, OH 45219 or Ocular Melanoma Foundation at wwwocularmelanoma.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Ragland family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now