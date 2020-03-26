|
REID Sr., William Thomas Was born on October 10, 1921 and left this earth on March 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his children's mother, Eleanor L. Reid; his granddaughter, Kelly L. Moore; his parents, Charles and Mamie Reid, and his siblings, Charles Jr, Eugene, Nellie, James, and Frances. William is survived by his son, William Thomas Reid Jr. (Joyce), daughter Teresa Renee Van Atta (Phillip) daughter Victoria Marie Green, step-daughter Barbara Harris Smith. He is also survived by his grandson, Aaron Thomas Reid; his granddaughters, Tamara Reid McIntosh , Andrea Marie Green, Kimerlyn Nicole Osborne (Rubin), Ashley Victoria Armstrong (Cameron); his two great grandsons and three great granddaughters. William (Bill Reid) Reid Sr. retired from Inland Manufacturing. He was well known in the bowling community for his skills displayed while on teams at Hoover Lanes, Bolero Lanes and Capri Lanes. Private services will be held at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020