Age 92, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Bill was a graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School andXavier University. Sfc Renneker, US Army, served his country with honor during the Korean War. He was ordained aDeacon in 1983. Bill was a lifelong member of St. Veronica Church and later at St. Julie Billiart Church. He is survived by his sister, Margie Winglewich; brother, Mark (Beatrice) Renneker; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Marie Renneker and brother, Louis Renneker. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St.Julie Billiart Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Julie Billiart Church. Masks and social distance required at St. Julie Billiart Church. Online condolences to



