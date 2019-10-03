Home

Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
(606) 784-6491
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Jesus Our Savior Catholic Church
William RILEY


1933 - 2019
RILEY, William J. "Bill" 86, of Morehead, KY, joyfully entered the gates of heaven on Sept. 28, 2019. Born Aug. 29, 1933, in Springfield, to John and Ruth McCabe Riley. He loved Springfield, attending Saint Bernard Catholic School and Catholic Central HS. after graduation, he served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. After his military service, Bill graduated from UD, where he met his love, Catherine Bray. Bill and Catherine celebrated their 61st anniversary on Aug. 9, 2019. Blessed with five children: Rose Patrick (Mark), Jane Riley (Jim), Daniel Riley (Angela), Andrew Riley (Shelia), and Joseph Riley (Danna), four grandchildren, one great grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one brother, Tom Riley (Dolores). Condolences may be sent to Catherine Riley, 214 Chestnut Lane, Versailles, KY 40383. View video tribute or sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
