RILEY, William J. "Bill" 86, of Morehead, KY, joyfully entered the gates of heaven on Sept. 28, 2019. Born Aug. 29, 1933, in Springfield, to John and Ruth McCabe Riley. He loved Springfield, attending Saint Bernard Catholic School and Catholic Central HS. after graduation, he served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. After his military service, Bill graduated from UD, where he met his love, Catherine Bray. Bill and Catherine celebrated their 61st anniversary on Aug. 9, 2019. Blessed with five children: Rose Patrick (Mark), Jane Riley (Jim), Daniel Riley (Angela), Andrew Riley (Shelia), and Joseph Riley (Danna), four grandchildren, one great grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one brother, Tom Riley (Dolores). Condolences may be sent to Catherine Riley, 214 Chestnut Lane, Versailles, KY 40383. View video tribute or sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 3, 2019