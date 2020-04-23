|
ROETTER, William James "Jim" Age 82 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born July 8, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio the son of late William Jr. and Florence Roetter. Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Roetter; children, Steve (Jeanette) Roetter, Holly (Richard) Herbst and Patty (Mike) Waker; grandchildren, Kirsten (Daniel), Derek, Blake, Hannah, Rick, Jack, Nicole and Ben and great grandchildren, Jack and Evelyn. Jim was a graduate of Fairmont High School and went into the family business, Roetter Music Co. of Dayton. He served in the United States Army Reserves and District Chief of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years before retiring. Jim was a member of NABIRT and was talented instrument repairman. He was a dedicated family man. Family will celebrate Jim's life and memory privately. See Jim's memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020