William ROOF

ROOF, William Russell "Bill" William "Bill" Russell Roof, age 76, of Marion, MA, died on May 16, 2020. Bill was a published writer, photographer, and journalist who traveled the world, as well as a loved and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and grandfather. Bill graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School in 1962 and from Defiance College in 1969. He was preceded in death by his father, Elgin (1965); mother, Dorothy (1980); son, Erik (1976); brother, Doug (2012); and sister, Anne (2012); nephew, Brian (1996); and nephew, Hadley (2001). He is survived by his wife, Bobbi; sons, Jamison, Ian and Zack and their families; many cousins and a host of nieces and nephews. Instead of flowers, consider donating in his name to the Brain Injury Association of Ohio. Donations can be made online at: biaoh.org/donate
