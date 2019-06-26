Home

William RUCKER Sr.

William RUCKER Sr. Obituary
RUCKER, Sr., William Ray Age 74 of North Port, passed away at Tidewell Hospice on Thursday, June 13, 2019. William was born on January 31, 1945 to William Fayette Rucker and Edna Maire Evans Rucker. William was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge and was a Free Mason. He played Santa Clause from the time he was the age fifteen at children's homes, personal friends and Traders World. William was a commercial artist and worked for WDTN. William was associated and promoted musical groups. William was the owner of Mother Ruckers Speak Easy Disco between 1977 and 1979. He was a Cadillac enthusiast. William was a graduate of Garfield High School 1963. William is survived by his daughter, Doris Rucker, Wayne (Jamie) Rucker, Westley (Carol) Rucker; grandchildren, Cristopher Rucker, Raymond Rucker, Andrew Rucker, Katherine Rucker (Travis) McBride, Heather Rucker, Bonnie Rucker and future great grandson, Austin Rucker, Thomas Rucker, Zachery and Spencer Rucker, step grandson, Alex Coffey; great grandchildren, Bricen Penn, Kaylee Rucker, Maddison Rucker, Lillian Rucker, Skilar Rucker, Hunter McBride, Noah Rucker; brothers, Bob (Mary) and Sam Rucker; nieces and nephew, Robert Rucker and Andrica (Rogelio) Love. William was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Ray Rucker Jr.; wife, Kathy Rucker; brother, James Rucker; sister, Shirley Rucker. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019
