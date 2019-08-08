|
SANDSTON, William L. "Bill" Age 98 of Middletown, passed away Saturday evening at the Evergreen Retirement Community in Cincinnati. He was born November 10, 1920 in Christchurch, New Zealand, the son of Leonard M. and Margaret E. (LaRoss) Sandston. The family relocated to Middletown, Ohio in 1922 and, subsequently, to Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania in 1927. After graduating from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1938, Bill entered Penn State where he received a degree in Commerce and Finance in 1942. He then joined the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and rose to the rank of Major as the Cryptographic Security Officer for the Ninth, U.S. Air Force. Following World War II, he joined ARMCO's Commercial Research Department in 1946 and retired from there in 1982 as Corporate Director of Commercial Services. Other career assignments included service as Chairman of the American Iron and Steel Institute's Trade Advisory Committee, Chief of the Business Research & Analysis Branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Iron and Steel Division, Chairman of the Commerce Department's Steel Trade Advisory Committee (ISAC 11). He also served as a member of the U.S. Delegation to the International Trade Negotiations on Steel in Geneva, Switzerland during the "Kennedy Round". Mr. Sandston was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman as well as a member of Brown's Run Country Club and the First Presbyterian Church. He married the "Love of His Life" Jeanne Ritter, who gave him the 57 happiest years of his life! She preceded him in death on December 16, 2009, and his only goal after that was to reunite with her in Heaven. Memorial services will be 12:00 pm. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Father John Civille officiating. Entombment will be at the Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
