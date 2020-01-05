|
|
SAYER, William Paul "Bill" Died peacefully surrounded by family on January 2 after a brief illness. He was born June 7, 1925 to John and Clara (Schulten) Sayer. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years Winifred (Finch), an infant great grandson, Levi P. Heffernen, his brothers "Jack" and "Tom". He was a joy and inspiration to his family. He is both adored and survived by his children: Kathleen Lanahan, Ann Sisk (David), William Sayer (Barbara), John Sayer (Sandra), Tim Sayer (Cathy), Margie Smith (Jeff), Mary Geraghty (Joseph) and 15 grandchildren: Matthew Sisk, Katie Schmidt (Mark), Laura Sisk (Alex Sonesson), Meghan Amin (Parag), Andrew Sayer (Michelle), Emily Palmisano (Andrew), Will Sayer (Erin), Rachel Sayer, Cara Heffernen (Josh), Colleen Stone (Chris), Zach and Alexis Smith, Clare, Margaret and Joe Geraghty. He was blessed with 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Paul Sayer (Marilyn). He graduated from Chaminade High School where he played football. After completing a year at UD, he enlisted in the V12 Navy Training Program for officers where he was part of the Signal Corps. As the war ended he completed his studies at Brown University and then sailed on the USS Wisconsin. Bill worked as an accountant at Standard Register and SCM/Allied Egry. He enjoyed singing in the Corpus Christi/Holy Family/St. Anthony choir for many years. Dad lived a full life filled with many activities which began as a young father. He taught his children to skate and swim. Later in life he took up sailing and painting. Most impressively, he was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing well into his eighties. Upon retirement he and Win wintered in Florida for many years. We will forever miss our kind and witty father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, January 8th at Ascension Church at 10:30 A.M, viewing Tuesday evening from 4-7 P.M. at Tobias Funeral Home (Far Hills Chapel). Donations may be made for Masses in our dad's memory or to Chaminade-Julienne Annual Fund 505 S Ludlow St. Dayton, Oh 45402.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020